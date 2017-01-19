More from Star Tribune
World
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing said Friday he is retiring as chairman of his sprawling conglomerate just shy of his 90th birthday.
World
East Timor parties form alliance for new elections
Three political parties that brought down East Timor's minority government say they will campaign under one umbrella for new elections due in May.
World
Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Russia will expel British diplomats in a worsening global standoff over a nerve agent attack on an ex-spy — but still isn't saying when or how many.
World
Police: Doctor tested sex of fetus in car in Indian forest
In India, where aborted female fetuses have contributed to a nationwide gender imbalance, it's illegal for doctors to reveal the sex of an unborn child. But with boys still often far more valued than girls, a lucrative business thrives underground.
World
Greek court urged to reject Turkish servicemen's extradition
A Greek prosecutor has urged a court to reject a third Turkish request for the extradition of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in July 2016 after a failed military coup.
