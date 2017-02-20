More from Star Tribune
World
Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.
Jury finds Iraqi teen guilty of planting London subway bomb
A jury has convicted an Iraqi teenager of attempted murder for planting a bomb on a London subway train.
Indian hospital: Hillary Clinton treated for minor injury
Hillary Clinton was treated briefly at a hospital in western India after suffering a minor injury at her hotel, the head of the hospital said Friday
Global stocks mixed, with trade and US politics in focus
Global stock markets were mixed Friday amid caution about U.S. plans to raise tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum and uncertainty over White House politics.
Nepal plane crash survivor says don't drink, sleep on flight
A Nepali travel agent who survived a plane crash earlier this week said passengers should not drink alcohol during flights and refrain from sleeping during landing and takeoff.
