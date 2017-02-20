Surveillance video, obtained by Fuji TV seems to show the moment Kim Jong Nam (wearing pale grey suit and carrying black backpack), the estranged half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, was attacked at Kuala Lumpur international airport.

