A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family, and probably to lay off the treats. News outlets in Washington DC say the 35 pound cat is at the Humane Rescue Alliance and needs a new home.

A tubby tabby named Symba needs an adoptive family, and probably to lay off the treats. News outlets in Washington DC say the 35 pound cat is at the Humane Rescue Alliance and needs a new home.