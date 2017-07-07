More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre
More a thousand people in Vietnam marked Friday's 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, the most notorious episode in modern U.S. military history, with talk of peace and cooperation instead of hatred.
World
Prison time for China anthem insults in new Hong Kong law
Hong Kong authorities are planning new legislation requiring students to be taught China's national anthem and punishing anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.
World
Australian court keeps Queen Elizabeth's letters secret
A historian has lost her court bid to force Australian authorities to release secret letters that would reveal what Queen Elizabeth II knew of her representative's scheme to dismiss Australia's government more than 40 years ago.
World
North Korean foreign minister in Sweden amid speculation
North Korea's foreign minister was expected to meet with his Swedish counterpart Friday for a second day after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
World
3 arrested for banned sex determination test in India
An Indian doctor and two of his associates were arrested as they were about to carry out a banned sex determination test for a pregnant woman in a car in a secluded forest on the outskirts of the capital, a government official said Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.