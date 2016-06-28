A Turkish official says two attackers have blown themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk airport after police fired at them. Turkish media quoted Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying 10 people were killed in the attack on Tuesday.

A Turkish official says two attackers have blown themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk airport after police fired at them. Turkish media quoted Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying 10 people were killed in the attack on Tuesday.