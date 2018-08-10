More from Star Tribune
Romanian expats stage huge anti-govt protest in Bucharest
Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to an anti-government protest from places near and far as local residents joined a demonstration organized by expatriates Friday, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election.
World
Shooting in Canadian city leaves 4 dead, including 2 police
A shooting in a small Canadian city Friday that left four people dead, including two police officers who were responding to call of shots fired, struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by several instances of mass violence.
World
Corinthians rejects striker after reaction to assault case
Brazilian champion Corinthians has decided against signing a 19-year-old striker accused of assaulting a former girlfriend after supporters flooded its social media channels with complaints.
World
Venezuelan officials release video from jailed lawmaker
Venezuelan officials have released a videotaped statement from an opposition lawmaker accused of having a role in an assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro.
World
The Latest: 2 officers ID'd in Canada shooting
The Latest on the shooting in the eastern Canadian province of New Brunswick (all times local):
