Jose Bautista's controversial slide into Rougned Odor at second base sparked a wild brawl between the Rangers and Blue Jays. Texas manager Jeff Banister spoke about the brawl after the game.

Jose Bautista's controversial slide into Rougned Odor at second base sparked a wild brawl between the Rangers and Blue Jays. Texas manager Jeff Banister spoke about the brawl after the game.