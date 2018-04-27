More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
AP source: TE Antonio Gates not returning to LA Chargers
Tight end Antonio Gates will not return for a 16th season with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press.
Vikings
Vikings welcome draft pick Mike Hughes
The Vikings picked the cornerback from UCF in the first round of the NFL draft.
Wild
Evenly-matched Lightning, Bruins expect long, tough series
Tampa Bay hasn't played in a week, while Boston is coming off a hard-fought, seven-game playoff series.
Vikings
The Latest: Witten's retirement could affect Dallas draft
The Latest on the NFL draft (all times local):
Twins
Darvish rebounds as Cubs beat Brewers 3-2
Yu Darvish bounced back from a pair of poor outings to allow only an unearned run in six innings, Addison Russell scored the go-ahead run on shortstop Eric Sogard's seventh-inning error, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.