Twins
Twins claim Yankees pitcher David Hale off waivers
The 30-year-old righthander pitched two scoreless innings against his new team on Monday.
Vikings
No charges for Packers' Davis for false airport bomb threat
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis is not being charged after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport this month.
Wild
Penguins' Malkin skates, progressing for return from injury
The sight of Evgeni Malkin on the ice brought a smile to many in the Pittsburgh Penguins' locker room.
Vikings
Jaguars owner Shahid Khan makes offer to buy Wembley Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is eyeing a stadium deal on NFL draft day: Buying Wembley.
Twins
Dickerson's disputed homer lifts Pirates over Tigers 1-0
Corey Dickerson hit the first game-ending home run of his major league career, a disputed one-out drive in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Thursday.
