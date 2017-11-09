Sen. Rand Paul's long-time neighbor pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he assaulted the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn. The judge set a pre-trial court date for Nov. 30. Boucher has been ordered to stay away from Paul.

