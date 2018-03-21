More from Star Tribune
Rally for Justine held in her Minneapolis neighborhood
Community members gather in Minneapolis for a rally and vigil for Justine Ruszczyk Damond hours after former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was jailed Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges.
Charges against officer resound around Minneapolis, world
Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July. "No charges can bring our Justine back," her family said.
Cries of 'justice for all' at vigil for Justine Damond
About 75 community activists and residents of the neighborhood gathered to say their fight is not over.
What we know about horrific south Minneapolis abuse case so far
Timeline Spring 2017: One of two twins escapes south Minneapolis “house of horrors’’ and tells staff at a homeless shelter that she’s afraid to go…
The charges against Noor
The charges Murder, 3rd degree Noor committed a dangerous act while exhibiting a depraved mind. Manslaughter, 3rd degree Noor’s culplable negligence created an unreasonable risk.
