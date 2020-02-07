More from Star Tribune
Erasing medical debt is new mission of Twin Cities church
The congregation of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove donated $15,000 to pay off more than $1 million in debts, said the Rev. Joel Wight Hoogheem.
Foundation for Black Women's Wellness celebrates opening
After using different spaces around the community for about eight years, Lisa Peyton-Caire, her Foundation for Black Women's Wellness and the women they serve in Madison and Dane County have a permanent place to call home.
Adaptive skiers hit the slopes at Mount Kato
When Ben Bode — a recent St. Peter High School graduate — came to Mount Kato eight years ago to learn adaptive skiing, it was somewhat intimidating.
Animal rescue marks decade of keeping people, pets together
Lois Corwin was still new to Rock County when she heard the heart-rending stories of abandoned and stray animals.
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-8-5(seven, eight, five)06-21-30-32-43(six, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $185,00009-14-27-36-52, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, fifty-two;…