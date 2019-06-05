More from Star Tribune
World
Can Americans still go to Cuba? Yes, but it's more difficult
The Trump administration's new restrictions on travel to Cuba have made it harder, but far from impossible, for Americans to visit the island nation.
World
Third US tourist died at same hotel in Dominican Republic
A vacationing Pennsylvania psychotherapist died at the same hotel where two U.S. tourists were found dead five days later, according to Dominican authorities, who said Wednesday they are investigating the causes of the deaths.
World
Denmark: Early returns show populists fading, left leading
Early results and exit polls from Denmark's general election Wednesday suggested left-leaning parties making gains and the country's populists fading, which if confirmed by final returns would put the main opposition Social Democrats back in power after four years.
Nation
Trump honors D-Day vets, discusses Vietnam deferment
President Donald Trump on Wednesday joined world leaders to praise alliances and military service ahead of the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, just hours after offering no regrets when asked about whether he wished he had been able to serve in the Vietnam War.
World
UN: 2 million Somalis could die of starvation amid drought
A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer's end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.