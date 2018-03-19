More from Star Tribune
Slovaks want joint team with Italy for slain reporter probe
Slovakia's prosecutor general asked Italian authorities on Monday to create a joint team with Slovakia to investigate the slayings of a journalist and his fiancee that have triggered a serious political crisis.
World
The Latest: NATO stands united with UK in spat with Russia
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in Britain (all times local):
Celebrities
Navratilova 'angry' at pay gap to McEnroe for BBC work
Martina Navratilova is "angry" and feels let down by the BBC after learning that John McEnroe gets paid at least 10 times more than her for their broadcasting roles at Wimbledon.
World
Canada announces peacekeeping mission in Mali
Canada has announced a peacekeeping effort in the West African country of Mali that includes six helicopters and some support troops.
World
The Latest: Videos show Assad driving to east Ghouta battle
The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):
