On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will run for reelection and he claimed that Russia will not be boycotting the Pyeongchang Olympics. The Russian team has been banned for doping violations at the Sochi games.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will run for reelection and he claimed that Russia will not be boycotting the Pyeongchang Olympics. The Russian team has been banned for doping violations at the Sochi games.