The Minnesota State Patrol released June 11 video of troopers pursuing Kabaar Powell through Minneapolis residential areas for speeding and other violations, which ended when Powell crashed in a playground, seriously injuring two children. Powell later pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

