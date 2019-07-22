More from Star Tribune
Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across US
The Trump administration announced Monday that it will vastly extend the authority of immigration officers to deport migrants without allowing them to appear before judges, its second major policy shift on immigration in eight days.
Federal judge hears challenge to Arkansas abortion laws
An official with Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic said Monday that the facility could close within a month if a federal judge doesn't block a new law restricting who can perform abortions in the state.
What consumers should know about Equifax data breach settlement
The breach was one of the largest ever to threaten private information, affecting 147 million people.
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:08-12-22-28-32-33, Doubler: N(eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three; Doubler:…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-12-14-15-25(three, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $139,000¶ Maximum…