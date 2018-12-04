More from Star Tribune
Jury selection begins in suit involving wealthy sex offender
Jury selection has begun in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.
National
Arkansas' capital city could elect black mayor for 1st time
Voters are casting ballots in an election that could result in Little Rock's first popularly elected black mayor , six decades after Arkansas' capital city was the center of a school desegregation fight.
Celebrities
Pete Davidson addresses bullying after Ariana Grande breakup
Pete Davidson says he's not going to "kill myself."
Nation
Children return to school 3 weeks after California wildfire
Eight-year-old Bella Maloney woke up next to her little brother in a queen-size bed at a Best Western hotel and for breakfast ate a bagel and cream cheese that her mother brought up from the lobby.
National
Solemn public pays tribute as Bush lies in state in Rotunda
The nation's capital embraced George H.W. Bush in death with solemn ceremony and high tributes to his service and decency, as the remains of the 41st president took their place in the Capitol Rotunda for three days of mourning and praise by the political elite and everyday citizens alike.
