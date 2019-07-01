More from Star Tribune
Australian Parliament resumes for first time since election
The Australian government returned to Parliament on Tuesday claiming a new mandate from the May election to pass 158 billion Australian dollars ($110 billion) in tax cuts into law.
World
Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years
Japanese whalers returned to port Monday with their first catch after resuming commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years, achieving the long-cherished goal of traditionalists that is seen as largely a lost cause amid slowing demand for the meat and changing views on conservation.
Nation
House members visit migrant detention centers
Lawmakers described how migrant women were being held in a cell with no running water and told by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to drink out of toilet at a Texas detention center amid widespread concerns about deplorable conditions.
World
Iran breaches uranium stockpile limit set by nuclear deal
Iran has broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, international inspectors and Tehran said Monday, marking its first major departure from the unraveling agreement a year after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord.
World
UN envoy will 'ring the alarm bell' if no action on Rohingya
The U.N. envoy for Myanmar said Monday that progress on alleviating the crisis that led more than 720,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighboring Bangladesh has been slow and if there is no action it will be time to "ring the alarm bell."