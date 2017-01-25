More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
2 weeks of odd news: 2 men said dead; 2 brides, 2 stinks
MOCHA MASTER: SKOREA BARISTA ADORNS COFFEE WITH WORKS OF ARTSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?A South Korean…
Nation
Authorities: Man steals SUV at gunpoint during test drive
Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.
Nation
Police: Missing teen believed to be in Mexico
Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Pennsylvania teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.
National
Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump
Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And Flake, a Republican senator from Arizona, may stand up against the Republican president in 2020 — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.
National
Rhode Island lawmaker withdraws proposed outhouse ban bill
A Rhode Island lawmaker who introduced a bill that would ban outhouses in the state says he is withdrawing the legislation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.