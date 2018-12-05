More from Star Tribune
National
North Carolina governor wins again in balance-of-power case
A North Carolina court has struck down more legislation Republicans approved for their lame-duck governor's signature to erode the powers of an incoming Democrat.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong about illegal immigration costs
President Donald Trump is spreading misleading numbers about the cost of illegal immigration.
National
The Latest: Bush's casket leaves Capitol, heads to cathedral
The Latest on events honoring late former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):
National
George HW Bush's casket leaves Capitol for funeral ceremony
The nation's capital bids its final farewell to the late former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in a service of prayer and praise that is drawing together world envoys, Americans of high office and a guy from Maine who used to fix things in Bush's house on the water.
National
Rudy Giuliani's Twitter typo leads to anti-Trump prank
A typographical error in a tweet written by one of President Donald Trump's lawyers has linked to an anti-Trump prank.
