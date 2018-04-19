More from Star Tribune
Prince
Documents: Airplane scare was beginning of the end of Prince's struggles with opioids
The few on board Prince's private airplane as it made an emergency landing in Moline, Ill., early that morning of April 14, 2016, feared he…
Prince
No criminal charges as Prince death investigation is closed
Investigators were unable to determine who provided Prince the fentanyl painkillers, disguised as counterfeit prescription tablets, that killed the megastar in 2016. Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg will pay a $30,000 fine as part of a settlement with the DEA.
Prince
A timeline of Prince's final days
April 7, 2016: Blaming the flu, Prince cancels two concerts in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg, a Twin Cities family practitioner treating Prince to…
National
The Latest: 83-year-old Alabama mail-bomb killer is executed
The Latest on the scheduled execution of (all times local):
Variety
Columbine, Parkland students unite for voter registration
A planned national high school walkout for gun control on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting Friday won't include student protests at the Colorado school that changed the way the nation viewed shootings.
