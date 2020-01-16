More from Star Tribune
Thai courts acquits opposition party of sedition charge
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday acquitted the country's third-biggest political party of seeking the overthrow of the country's constitutional monarchy, a case that had highlighted ongoing political divisions in the Southeast Asian nation.
World
Survivor stories spotlight Auschwitz liberation anniversary
Shortly before they were rounded up by Nazi troops in Belgium and deported to Auschwitz in 1942, the parents of three-year-old Maurice Gluck placed their only child in the care of a local Christian family. Gluck forgot his Yiddish mother tongue and that he even had parents of his own.
World
More precautions taken as 4th death blamed on China virus
Heightened precautions were being taken in China and elsewhere Tuesday as governments strove to control the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that threatens to grow during the Lunar New Year travel rush.
World
Indonesia says 5 citizens kidnapped by Philippine militants
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday that five of the country's citizens have been kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines.
World
100s in river 'no-man's land' after Mexico troops block way
Hundreds of Central American migrants were stranded in a sort of no-man's land on the river border between Guatemala and Mexico after running up against lines of Mexican National Guard troops deployed to keep them from moving en masse into the country and on north toward the U.S.