World
Syrian troops advance against insurgents in northwest
Syrian troops captured a village and a strategic hill from insurgents Monday in the country's northwest, pro-government media said, amid the heaviest fighting to hit the region in eight months. A nearby Russian air base was also targeted by a missile attack from militants.
World
Plane was heavy with extra fuel before deadly crash landing
A Russian airliner that took off from Moscow was airborne for just 28 minutes before returning to make an emergency landing while still heavy with unburned fuel, which then ignited after a rough touchdown.
World
US-China deal seems dim but possible as talks stay on track
President Donald Trump's threat to escalate tariffs on Chinese goods has clouded prospects for a trade agreement, though preparations by Beijing's envoys to visit Washington this week buoyed hopes for a breakthrough to end the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
World
The Latest: Baby announcement posted at Buckingham Palace
The Latest on the newest royal baby in Britain (all times local):
World
After latest fighting, Israel's Gaza blockade questioned
For 12 years, Israel has maintained a blockade over the Gaza Strip, seeking to weaken the territory's militant Hamas rulers. And for 12 years, Hamas has remained firmly in power, developing a thriving homegrown weapons industry along the way.