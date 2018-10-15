More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
TV picks for Oct. 16: 'The Conners,' 'The Eugenics Crusade,' 'The Rookie'
Family matters"The Conners" (7 p.m.) is even better than last season's reboot of "Roseanne," in large part because it offers more for the rest of…
Books
'Border Town' is a comic about immigration and Latino identity – and monsters
A Mexican-American bond led the way to DC Vertigo's new hit series "Border Town." Part of Vertigo's fall relaunch of new titles, "Border Town" (the…
TV & Media
TV talk-show highlights Oct. 16
Morning9 a.m.Live With Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion, lovelytheband. (KSTP, Ch. 5)Afternoon4 p.m.The Ellen DeGeneres Show Keira Knightley, Kathryn Hahn, Old Dominion. (WCCO,…
Books
Review: 'Melmoth,' by Sarah Perry
FICTION: In Sarah Perry's taut and blackly playful "Melmoth," a mythical figure becomes all too real.
Variety
Ask Amy: New mom feels no love for her firstborn
Dear Amy: I need help. I don't love my firstborn son. I feel nothing with him. When I hold my second son, my newborn,…
