Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrived in Sydney on Monday (15 OCT. 2018) for a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific, just hours before Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple are expecting a child in the spring.

