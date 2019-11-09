More from Star Tribune
National
MLK daughter slams Comcast over racial discrimination suit
A daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has sent a letter to Comcast executives in which she accuses the company of trying to "dismantle" a law barring racial discrimination.
Variety
NY regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias
A New York regulator is investigating Goldman Sachs for possible sex discrimination in the way it sets credit limits. The bank denies wrongdoing.
Eat & Drink
If you can make it here: How to eat like a Minnesotan in NYC
The Juicy Lucy, cheese curds and a supper club land in the Big Apple.
National
AP sources: Former Trump adviser John Bolton has a book deal
Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal, The Associated Press has learned.
Celebrities
Woody Allen and Amazon end legal battle
Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle.