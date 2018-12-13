More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Cowboys trace top-5 defense to draft, starting with Lawrence
Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli remembers the night the Cowboys traded up in the second round of the 2014 draft to grab DeMarcus Lawrence because they thought he was the last pass rusher on the board with the skills to become elite.
Gophers
Stanford sweeps BYU in NCAA volleyball semifinal at Target Center
The Cardinal opened the NCAA Final Four with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of the Cougars in Thursday's semifinals at Target Center.
Twins
AP source: Joe Kelly, Dodgers agree to $25M, 3-year contract
Reliever Joe Kelly agreed Thursday to a $25 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Twins
Encarnacion to Mariners, Santana to Indians in 3-team trade
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was in a hospital, making a trade from a bed.
Sports
Would Cousins benefit from play action?
Vikings coaches can't change everything in Week 15, but what they can do theoretically is go back to some basic principles that led to last…
