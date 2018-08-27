More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Amid ticket-revenue drop, most Gophers sports showing more support – including all women's teams
These smaller gains for the Gophers won't offset the million-dollar losses, but jumps in revenue for eight sports show widespread support.
MN United
Minnesota United severs ties with Tyrone Mears
The club said it and the 35-year-old right back, acquired last December, had agreed to mutually terminate his contract.
Sports
The North Score: Our sports analytics beat
The North Score, led by reporter Chris Hine, will feature analytics-based stories about the players and teams we cover. Our goals are to explain trends, answer burning questions and look through an analytics lens to find new stories within Minnesota teams.
Vikings
Diggs has speed to burn, but can he sustain it?
North Score: When receiver Stefon Diggs is healthy, there are few that can stop him. His challenge now is to stay healthy for an entire season
Vikings
DeFilippo says game against Tennessee is important for a lot of players
Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo expects players, whether they are still trying to make the team or a starter, to put forth their best effort in Thursday's final preseason game.
