In Twin Cities' Somali community, a push against online shaming
Minnesota and more than 30 other states have passed so-called "revenge porn" laws against sharing such images in recent years, but Somali and other immigrant victims can face steeper hurdles in asking for help — and especially devastating consequences from humiliation on the internet.
St. Paul
Jennifer Haigh, coach and Cretin-Derham Hall soccer standout, dies
Jennifer Haigh made a mark as a three-sport standout at Cretin-Derham Hall and became the youngest head coach in Division I soccer at Northwestern.
Local
Summer of gridlock ahead for downtown drivers and I-35W rebuild
Overlapping closures along I-35W will put a miserable squeeze on metro commutes.
State + Local
Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer ditches GOP, to seek U.S. Senate in Minn. as Democrat
Richard Painter will take on Tina Smith, who holds the seat now as Al Franken's successor.
Local
Preview I-35W Minneapolis ramp closures
Find out how to get around the 4-month ramp closure from I-35W into downtown Minneapolis.
