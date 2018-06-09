More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Coming Sunday: Going deep with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Watch our video preview of Sunday's in-depth story about new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who runs a football camp for children in Michigan.
Gophers
Clemson reworks Venables contract to $2M for 5 years
Clemson has made a second major statement this year about how much it wants to hold onto defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
MN United
Alisson joins Liverpool as world's most expensive goalie
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson became the world's most expensive goalkeeper on Thursday when he joined Liverpool from Roma.Roma said the deal for Brazil's starting goalkeeper at…
MN United
Third game in nine days a grind for winning but weary Minnesota United lineup
After a second straight home win on Wednesday, the Loons play LAFC on Sunday with a chance to get all nine points from their homestand.
Outdoors
Avoid a running rut: Top Minnesota runners share their favorite spots
Many spots around the metro involve shady, soft trails.
