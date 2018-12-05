More from Star Tribune
'Trust my gut:' Kennedy says tough choice on governor's race
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he "agonized" over his decision not to run for Louisiana governor next year.
Nation
Rams, St. Louis PSL holders reach $24 million settlement
The NFL's Rams will pay $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis who filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles.
National
Fallin commutes sentences of 21 Oklahoma prisoners
Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday commuted the sentences of 21 prison inmates convicted of various nonviolent offenses in an unusual move that underscores the Republican leader's push to reduce Oklahoma's prison population.
National
US appeals court upholds New Jersey limit on ammunition
A split U.S. appeals court has upheld a New Jersey law that limits the amount of ammunition a single gun magazine can hold.
National
The Latest: Mourners lining up in Houston for Bush's service
The Latest on events honoring late former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):
