The Latest: White House condemns Iranian attacks
The Latest on the war in Syria, where Israel responded to a rocket attack by launching a wave of missile strikes on Iranian positions (all times local):
Hungary's parliament elects premier Viktor Orban to 4th term
Hungary's parliament has elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban to his third consecutive term and forth overall term in office.
Tanzania's Maasai evicted in favor of tourism, group says
Tens of thousands of Tanzania's ethnic Maasai people are homeless after the government burned their houses to keep the savannah open for tourism benefiting two foreign safari companies, a U.S.-based group charged Thursday.
Trump: NK's Kim 'excellent' to detainees, VP hints otherwise
In a made-for-TV ceremony in the dead of night, President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed home three Americans freed by North Korea and declared their release a sign of promise toward his goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
Australian, 104, dies in assisted suicide in Switzerland
A 104-year-old Australian biologist who drew international attention to his right-to-die case ended his life in Switzerland on Thursday, an advocacy group said.
