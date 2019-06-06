More from Star Tribune
Jerusalem gay pride parade draws revelers, police
Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the city's annual gay pride parade, a festival that exposes deep divisions between Israel's secular and Jewish ultra-Orthodox camps.
World
US commander says Mideast buildup prompted Iran 'step back'
The top commander of U.S. forces in the Mideast says Iran appears to have decided to "step back and recalculate" in response to a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf area.
World
Finland's new female-powered government sworn in
Finland's new center-left coalition government has been sworn in, with the country's first Social Democratic prime minister in 16 years assuming office along with a climate issue-focused Cabinet where women are in the majority.
World
State news reports Iran's education minister has resigned
The state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that Iran's minister of education has resigned to run for a seat in parliament in February 2020.
World
The big challenge after D-day tribute: keep the memory alive
Now that the ever frailer D-Day veterans are leaving the Normandy beaches , 75 years after their heroics turned the course of World War II and changed Europe, the challenge to keep the memory of that momentous day alive increases ever more.