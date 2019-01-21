More from Star Tribune
President Trump lays a wreath at MLK Memorial
President Donald Trump has paid a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington on the holiday honoring the civil rights leader.
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 16
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Flurries with high of 16
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus
The only total lunar eclipse this year and next came with a supermoon bonus. On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. There won't be another until the year 2021.
Evening forecast: Clear skies, below-zero temperatures
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
