Local
Detroit Lakes man in critical condition after Moorhead fish house explosion
Michael Herzog suffered second- and third-degree burns over nearly 80 percent of his body.
Local
Minnesota church flipper gives empty religious buildings new life
Pastor Paul Marzahn finds a mission matching empty buildings and congregations. It's work that might soon get a wider audience via TV.
St. Paul
St. Paul schools still show gaps in student discipline
Report says black students last fall were suspended eight times more often than whites.
Minneapolis
Families urged to seek free lead, asthma testing in north Minneapolis
The services are funded by a settlement over air pollution concerns at Northern Metals Recycling.
St. Paul
St. Paul mayor skydives into news conference to say Red Bull's 'Flugtag' event will return
Mayor Melvin Carter parachuted onto Harriet Island to spread the news.