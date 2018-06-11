More from Star Tribune
Eritrean diaspora watches Ethiopia thaw with hope, mistrust
The sudden thaw between longtime enemies Eritrea and Ethiopia is opening up a world of possibilities for the neighboring countries' residents: new economic and diplomatic ties, telephone and transport links and the end to one of Africa's most bitter feuds.
World
Hamas accepts cease-fire after massive Israeli Gaza strikes
Gaza's militant Hamas rulers say they have accepted a cease-fire ending an Israeli onslaught on militant positions after a soldier was shot dead.
World
'Suffering' ends with Honduran baby back in parents' arms
For months, a Honduran couple watched their only son grow up in videos while he was kept in U.S. government custody. That's where he took his first steps and spoke his first words.
World
Mexico president-elect defends earthquake fund
President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that a fund set up by his party to support those affected by last September's earthquake was above board and all transfers documented.
World
Peruvian villagers demand justice, set court files on fire
Hundreds of villagers in Peru's remote Sihuas province broke into offices of the local prosecutor and court Friday, destroying thousands of criminal case files to protest corruption in the judicial system, authorities said.
