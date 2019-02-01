More from Star Tribune
Boko Haram kills at least 60 in Nigeria attack: Amnesty
Boko Haram has killed at least 60 people in a "devastating" attack on the northeastern Nigeria border town of Rann, Amnesty International said Friday, calling it one of the deadliest assaults by the extremist group in its nearly decade-long insurgency.
Olympic champion among 12 Russian athletes guilty of doping
Evidence that Russia ran a state-backed doping scheme for several years has been used to prove new cases of cheating by track and field Olympic and world champions.
Brazilians pay homage to victims of dam collapse
A week after the deadly collapse of a mining dam in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, dozens paid homage to the 110 victims killed and 238 who are still missing, while newly released video footage showed the moment that a powerful wave of waste began sweeping over everything in its path.
The Latest: Pence says US aims for 'transition' in Venezuela
The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):
Vatican magazine denounces sexual abuse of nuns by priests
The Vatican's women's magazine is denouncing the sexual abuse of nuns by priests and the resulting scandal of religious sisters having abortions or giving birth to children who are not recognized by their fathers.
