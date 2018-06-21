More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
South Dakota hunter among 33 in U.S. recently granted lion trophy permit
The disclosure by a wildlife advocacy group comes as the Trump administration has made it easier for hunters to receive the permits.
Local
Long lines after TSA equipment fails at Minneapolis airport
Wait times are back to normal after equipment failed at three security checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's main terminal on Sunday.
Variety
'Wait times have normalized' at Twin Cities airport after TSA equipment repaired
Up until late morning, airport officials were urging travelers to arrive at least 2½ hours before flight departure.
Local
Ammonia leak at Wisconsin plant sends workers to hospital
Authorities say 15 people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak at a Birds Eye food plant in southeastern Wisconsin.
Local
Solar group buys increase in Wisconsin
A nonprofit organization in northern Wisconsin is making progress in its plans to expand renewable energy in the region.