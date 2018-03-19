More from Star Tribune
Father of boy with Down syndrome suing Boy Scouts
The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boys Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle scout and revoking his merit badges.
National
The Latest: former Cambridge Analytica employee opens up
The Latest on Cambridge Analytica whistleblower (all times local):
Celebrities
Jury selection for Bill Cosby retrial delayed until April 2
The start of Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is being pushed back a few days to give both sides more time to wrangle over pretrial issues.
TV & Media
Facebook and other tech stocks plunge as US indexes skid
A sharp loss for Facebook is dragging technology companies lower Monday as U.S. stock indexes skid. The social media company is facing new criticism related to privacy issues following reports a data mining firm working for the Trump campaign improperly obtained and then kept data on tens of millions of users. The stock is on pace for its biggest loss since 2012.
National
Oklahoma court removes some language in Pruitt FOIA ruling
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has removed language that was critical of the state attorney general's office in an Open Records Act case involving communications between then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt and major energy companies as well as the Republican Attorney General's Association.
