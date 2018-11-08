More from Star Tribune
Police: Steelers Antonio Brown pulled over for going 100 mph
Police say Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was stopped for speeding over 100 mph in his Porsche, just hours before the team's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Nation
Gunman kills 12 in Southern California bar
Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, a hooded Marine combat veteran dressed all in black opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Southern California, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life, authorities said Thursday.
National
Judge eyes suit by Arizona GOP over ballots in Senate race
A judge has set a hearing to consider how to handle a lawsuit filed by Republican party officials seeking to prevent some mailed-in ballots from being counted in Arizona's nail-biter of a Senate race.
National
Florida voters choose to phase out greyhound racing by 2021
Florida greyhounds will soon have their last race after voters chose to phase out the sport.
National
GOP gov candidate Kemp resigns as Georgia secretary of state
Republican Brian Kemp resigned Thursday as Georgia's secretary of state, a day after his campaign said he's captured enough votes to become governor despite his rival's refusal to concede.
