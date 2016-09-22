Wednesday night, a man in his early 20s with a rope hung perilously close to being washed down the Mississippi River until Minneapolis police and other emergency responders pulled him to safety. "The current was so strong, it ripped some of his clothes off," said Police Sgt. Catherine Michal. "The kid was dangling by a rope; he was just barely hanging on."

Wednesday night, a man in his early 20s with a rope hung perilously close to being washed down the Mississippi River until Minneapolis police and other emergency responders pulled him to safety. "The current was so strong, it ripped some of his clothes off," said Police Sgt. Catherine Michal. "The kid was dangling by a rope; he was just barely hanging on."