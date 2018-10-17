More from Star Tribune
National
Trailing in polls, O'Rourke lays into Cruz in Texas debate
Democrat Beto O'Rourke abandoned his usual message of unity and optimism and laid into Ted Cruz, hoping to reverse polls that show him fading against the Republican incumbent during the second debate of a Texas Senate race that has become one of the nation's most closely watched.
Nation
Ditka, prosecutor in Penn State child abuse case, dies at 55
Laura Ditka, a lead prosecutor in the child abuse case involving officials at Penn State, has died at age 55.
TV & Media
California surgeon due in court on drug, assault charges
A California surgeon and his girlfriend are expected to appear in court on charges they drugged and sexually assaulted two women.
National
Woman convicted of fraud; FBI said she cast 'hoodoo' spells
An investment adviser was convicted Wednesday of charges she defrauded investors out of millions of dollars, some of which she used to pay more than $800,000 for prayers by Hindu priests in India to ward off federal investigators.
National
Money pours into Montana senate race as Trump makes 3rd stop
Outside groups and individual donors have poured more than $45 million into Montana's U.S. senate race as President Donald Trump prepares a third trip to the Big Sky state in his crusade to unseat two-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.
