Local Judge denies Keith Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed, redact 'sensitive' information
Business
Sears' bankruptcy will have ripple effect, not all of it bad
Sears' Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing will have ripple effects on everything from landlords to suppliers to workers.
Business
Smithfield meat plant worker accused of urinating at station
A Virginia meat-processing company says more than 50,000 pounds (23,000 kilograms) of product have been discarded after an employee was accused of urinating while working on a production line.
Nation
Body found in rain-swollen lake amid Texas flooding
A body was found in a rain-swollen lake in Central Texas after fast-moving floodwaters destroyed a bridge, forced the evacuation of riverside homes and led to numerous water rescues Tuesday following days of heavy rains.
Celebrities
Jury: 4 guilty in shooting that killed Olympian's daughter
Four men have been found guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic track star Tyson Gay.
National
Indicted California incumbent steps up attacks on Democrat
Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is stepping up efforts to convince voters his Democratic opponent is a security threat because of his family's background — something the Latino, Arab-American contender forcefully rejects as a desperate attempt by an indicted incumbent.
