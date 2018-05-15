More from Star Tribune
Local
"Do not burn" edict goes out for northern Minnesota
National Weather Service issues "red flag" warning for extremely dry conditions.
South Metro
Nerf Wars car crash ends action game for hundreds of Waconia students
Superintendent pleads with parents to step in before someone is badly injured or worse.
National
Pawlenty: Won't seek endorsement in governor race
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he plans to skip next month's Republican state convention and go straight to the August primary.
Variety
Fire causes spire collapse at historic Milwaukee church
Fire has caused a spire and part of the roof to collapse at a historic church in downtown Milwaukee.
St. Paul
St. Paul police chief, officer grab suicidal woman from bridge
A similar scenario unfolded on the same bridge last summer.
