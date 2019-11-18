More from Star Tribune
Business
'Wall of water': Lawsuits detail deadly Navy collision
A lawsuit filed Monday details a desperate scramble for safety as water rushed in when a container ship collided with a U.S. Navy destroyer off Japan's coast two years ago, killing seven sailors.
National
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar
A western New York man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
TV & Media
All-time 'Jeopardy!' champs to vie for share of $1.5 million
The three top money winners in "Jeopardy!" history will vie for a share of $1.5 million next January.
National
Suit seeks to block prosecutor from excluding black jurors
Four black voters and a branch of the NAACP sued a Mississippi prosecutor on Monday, asking a federal judge to order him to stop excluding…
Nation
Police: Home in California backyard shooting was targeted
Two men with semiautomatic handguns targeted a backyard gathering of family and friends in Fresno, spraying bullets that killed four men and wounded six other people before the assailants disappeared into the darkness, police said Monday.