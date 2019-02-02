More from Star Tribune
Local
Minnesotans take advantage of the thaw to get outdoors
The window was short as fog moved in and the next few days are expected to be a mixed bag of weather.
Local
Fight against distracted driving in Minn. focuses on phone use
As Legislature weighs heftier penalties, advocates focus on cellphone use.
Local
At southern Minn. school, everyone and everything focuses on kindergarten
The Woodson Kindergarten Center emphasizes power of focused attention at early ages.
Local
BC-BKL--Lynx-Augustus
The Minnesota Lynx have re-signed eight-time All-Star Seimone Augustus, bringing the shooting guard back for a 14th season.
Local
