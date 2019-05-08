More from Star Tribune
Twins
Piscotty homer in 13th lifts A's past Reds 5-4
With a no-hitter followed by an extra-inning walkoff win, the Oakland Athletics have quickly put their worst road trip in eight years behind them.
Wolves
Durant goes down, Warriors hold off Rockets in Game 5
The Golden State Warriors have won plenty of games on the postseason stage without their biggest stars.
Wolves
Warriors star Kevin Durant injures right calf in Game 5 win
Golden State star Kevin Durant strained his right calf during the third quarter of the Warriors' 104-99 playoff victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, leaving his status uncertain for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinal.
Twins
Dodgers beat Braves 9-4 to complete 3rd straight home sweep
The Los Angeles Dodgers can't play all their games at home, surely a relief to the rest of the majors.
Wild
Healthy Pavelski helps lead Sharks back to conference final
Ever since Joe Pavelski went down with a gruesome head injury in the first round of the playoffs, the mantra for the San Jose Sharks has been to stay alive in the postseason long enough for their captain to come back to the ice.