Golf
Johnson parlays recon of Bellerive into sharp PGA start
Only two players made the side trip to Bellerive Country Club last week to check out the site of the PGA Championship, squeezing in a quick practice round before the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.
Vikings
Prescott throws for TD before 49ers rally past Cowboys 24-21
Coach Jason Garrett saw all he needed out of quarterback Dak Prescott on just one drive.
Vikings
Andrew Luck makes return as Colts beat Seahawks 19-17
Andrew Luck could feel the pressure building as he prepared for his first game action with Indianapolis since the final week of the 2016 season.
Twins
Pirates hit 3 HRs to back Nova in 10-5 win over Giants
Ivan Nova had little problem extending Pittsburgh's streak of strong road starts.
Twins
Jansen sent back to Los Angeles with irregular heartbeat
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen went to the hospital with an irregular heartbeat before a game Thursday against Colorado and will be sent back to Los Angeles for more tests.
