More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
PM forecast, Nov. 5
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Nationals player wears pro-Trump hat, gets hug
President Donald Trump mostly stuck to sports Monday while honoring the World Series champion Washington Nationals, who had a handful of players skip the White House visit.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 5
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 5
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and cold, high 32
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Pitino previews Gophers season opener
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino previews the team's season opener vs. Cleveland State.