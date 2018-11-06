More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Light rain will taper by afternoon, high of 41
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
PM forecast, Nov. 5
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings OT: Defense turns in one for record books
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' dominant defensive performance in their 24-9 win over the Lions, and look at where the team stands headed into its bye week.
Gophers
Jordan Murphy talks senior year and Daniel Oturu
Gophers senior captains Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer and coach Richard Pitino talk Monday in preparation for the season opener.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'Our players are executing'
Coming off a definitive win against Detroit, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says the team is starting to meet his expectations.
